Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected this evening, although a stray shower or thunderstorm may develop well east of Waco, if conditions are right. Lows by morning should be in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will move through Thursday morning here in Waco, Temple and Killeen and slow down to our south by early afternoon. A few showers and storms may develop ahead of the front, and produce some hail and gusty winds in the Brazos Valley. Highs will be in the 70s behind the front and in the 80s ahead of the front.

Friday looks much calmer with isolated showers and highs around 70 degrees.