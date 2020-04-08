Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Closings
Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected this evening, although a stray shower or thunderstorm may develop well east of Waco, if conditions are right. Lows by morning should be in the mid to upper 60s. 

A cold front will move through Thursday morning here in Waco, Temple and Killeen and slow down to our south by early afternoon. A few showers and storms may develop ahead of the front, and produce some hail and gusty winds in the Brazos Valley. Highs will be in the 70s behind the front and in the 80s ahead of the front. 

Friday looks much calmer with isolated showers and highs around 70 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 66°

Thursday

79° / 57°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 79° 57°

Friday

72° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 72° 57°

Saturday

68° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 68° 61°

Sunday

76° / 43°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 76° 43°

Monday

56° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 43°

Tuesday

55° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 55° 40°

Hourly Forecast

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
74°

73°

6 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

