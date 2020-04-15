Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Not as cold tonight, as low temperatures will stay up in the mid 40s rather than the 30s we had this morning.

Thursday will be a beautiful day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.

Another cold front is on the way for Friday, as skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be in the upper 60s by noon. Once the cold front crosses shortly after lunch, temperatures will fall all afternoon. Rain chances are around 20 percent and no severe weather is expected. Have a great night!