Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Not as cold tonight, as low temperatures will stay up in the mid 40s rather than the 30s we had this morning. 

Thursday will be a beautiful day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. 

Another cold front is on the way for Friday, as skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be in the upper 60s by noon. Once the cold front crosses shortly after lunch, temperatures will fall all afternoon. Rain chances are around 20 percent and no severe weather is expected. Have a great night!

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

64° / 44°
Clear
Clear 10% 64° 44°

Thursday

75° / 59°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 59°

Friday

65° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 65° 52°

Saturday

66° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 66° 62°

Sunday

81° / 56°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 81° 56°

Monday

78° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 78° 56°

Tuesday

82° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 68°

