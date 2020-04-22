Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Most of the active weather tonight will be north and east of our region, but a few scattered showers and storms remain possible early. Not everybody will see these showers and storms. There will be clearing skies later on tonight, with low temperatures by Thursday morning in the upper 50s.
Beautiful weather moves in starting Thursday, and runs right through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s.
7 Day Forecast
