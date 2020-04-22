LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Most of the active weather tonight will be north and east of our region, but a few scattered showers and storms remain possible early. Not everybody will see these showers and storms. There will be clearing skies later on tonight, with low temperatures by Thursday morning in the upper 50s. 

Beautiful weather moves in starting Thursday, and runs right through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 57°
Clear
Clear 0% 83° 57°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 61°

Friday

90° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 57°

Saturday

77° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 54°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 81° 61°

Monday

84° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 84° 69°

Tuesday

89° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

1 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

2 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

6 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               