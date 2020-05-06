Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Get ready for another beautiful night in Central Texas as we’ll see lots of stars and a super moon!  Temperatures this evening will be falling into the 60s with overnight lows dropping to the middle 50s. 

A warm front move through on Thursday, and this will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 80s with a few high clouds. 

The second half of the system, the cold front, moves in Friday morning and gives us a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will get wet. By the afternoon, the front is well gone and it will be mostly sunny. Highs a bit cooler in the upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 54°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 82° 54°

Thursday

87° / 71°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 10% 87° 71°

Friday

78° / 52°
Windy with morning thunderstorms
Windy with morning thunderstorms 40% 78° 52°

Saturday

75° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 75° 49°

Sunday

78° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 53°

Monday

81° / 59°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 81° 59°

Tuesday

83° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 65°

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

11 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

3 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

4 AM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

5 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

6 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
55°

60°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
84°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
80°

