Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The mild and damp weather will continue tonight, as it will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures only falling to the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and humid again, with above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 80s. On late Thursday night, a cold front to our north will approach and start to kick off scattered showers overnight.

There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday as the front turns stationary. Highs will be cooler, with readings in the low to middle 70s.