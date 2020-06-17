Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Weather
There may be a few lingering clouds overnight, but overall skies will be mostly clear. Lows will drop down into the upper 60s, and it will be a pleasant night.

Thursday will be another sunny and warm day. Highs will reach the mid 90s, but it may feel a little warmer in the afternoon. We may see a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Most of the activity will be to the west of Interstate 35.

Friday will be similar, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s. A few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon, but most of Central Texas will be dry and sunny.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 70°

Thursday

95° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 72°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Sunday

95° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 73°

Monday

96° / 73°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 96° 73°

Tuesday

96° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

1 AM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

92°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

