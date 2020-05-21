Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Increasing clouds again tonight as storms in West Texas will slowly move our way. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms overnight and early Thursday morning, but most of us will just see clouds.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. Chances are around 30 percent. Highs will be around 90 degrees with the best chances of showers being overnight.

Better rain chances move in on Sunday and Memorial Day.