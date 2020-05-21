Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Increasing clouds again tonight as storms in West Texas will slowly move our way. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms overnight and early Thursday morning, but most of us will just see clouds. 

Mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. Chances are around 30 percent. Highs will be around 90 degrees with the best chances of showers being overnight. 

Better rain chances move in on Sunday and Memorial Day.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Thursday

90° / 69°
Clouds giving way to sun
Friday

90° / 74°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Saturday

84° / 71°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Sunday

83° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
Monday

82° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Tuesday

82° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

