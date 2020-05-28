Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A few isolated showers and storms are possible this evening, but we will dry out by midnight. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 60s overnight.

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy, but dry with temperatures in the mid 60s across Central Texas. The afternoon will be nicer, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s and a 20 percent chance of isolated showers.

Friday will be even nicer and much warmer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The rest of the weekend will be nice and dry, with highs in the 80s and 90s.