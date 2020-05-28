Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A few isolated showers and storms are possible this evening, but we will dry out by midnight. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 60s overnight.

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy, but dry with temperatures in the mid 60s across Central Texas. The afternoon will be nicer, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s and a 20 percent chance of isolated showers.

Friday will be even nicer and much warmer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The rest of the weekend will be nice and dry, with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 62°

Thursday

84° / 64°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 84° 64°

Friday

87° / 60°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 87° 60°

Saturday

88° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 88° 63°

Sunday

88° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 88° 65°

Monday

88° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 88° 67°

Tuesday

90° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

6 AM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
63°

67°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

74°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Clear
10%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

11 PM
Clear
10%
71°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected