Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It’s partly to mostly cloudy tonight, with a slight chance of a shower and humid conditions. Low temperatures will fall to around 70 degrees.

It will be partly sunny on Thursday, with a 20 percent chance of a passing shower – although most areas will stay dry, with highs around 90 degrees.

Our rain chances go up to 40 percent on Friday, with highs again around 90 degrees. You will start to see more hazy in the air starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. This is the Saharan Dust!