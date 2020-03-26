Closings
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Another beautiful evening across Central Texas, as skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight tonight, our south to southeast winds will begin to increase the clouds over our region. 

By Thursday morning, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and warmer conditions thanks to the clouds and more moisture. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day Thursday, with our mild conditions continuing. Highs will once again be in the middle to upper 80s. 

Friday looks mostly cloudy right now, as even more low-level moisture moves in. Highs will climb to the low to middle 80s.

