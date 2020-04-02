Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We’ll see a nice evening across Central Texas, as skies will be clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. 

Our next weather system will bring us mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday, with chances of showers and thunderstorms. Thursday’s showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, with daytime heating. Highs will be in the lower 70s. 

On Friday, a cold front will approach late in the afternoon and evening and bring us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong, with some hail and gusty winds. We’ll need to keep an eye the possibility of severe weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Have a good evening! 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 58°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 73° 58°

Thursday

71° / 63°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 71° 63°

Friday

71° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 71° 48°

Saturday

57° / 54°
Rain
Rain 70% 57° 54°

Sunday

71° / 64°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 71° 64°

Monday

77° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 77° 68°

Tuesday

84° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 84° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

60°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

69°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

70°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

70°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

69°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

68°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

65°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               

Trending Stories