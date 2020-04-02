Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We’ll see a nice evening across Central Texas, as skies will be clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Our next weather system will bring us mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday, with chances of showers and thunderstorms. Thursday’s showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, with daytime heating. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

On Friday, a cold front will approach late in the afternoon and evening and bring us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong, with some hail and gusty winds. We’ll need to keep an eye the possibility of severe weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Have a good evening!