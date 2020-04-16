Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Closings
Not as cold tonight, as low temperatures will stay up in the mid 40s rather than the 30s we had this morning. 

Thursday will be a beautiful day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. 

Another cold front is on the way for Friday, as skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be in the upper 60s by noon. Once the cold front crosses shortly after lunch, temperatures will fall all afternoon. Rain chances are around 20 percent and no severe weather is expected. Have a great night!

Wednesday

64° / 45°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 64° 45°

Thursday

75° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 75° 59°

Friday

66° / 51°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 66° 51°

Saturday

63° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 63° 59°

Sunday

81° / 55°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 81° 55°

Monday

76° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 76° 55°

Tuesday

80° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 66°

49°

1 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

6 AM
Clear
10%
46°

47°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
47°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

