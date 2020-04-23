Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Most of the active weather tonight will be north and east of our region, but a few scattered showers and storms remain possible early. Not everybody will see these showers and storms. There will be clearing skies later on tonight, with low temperatures by Thursday morning in the upper 50s. 

Beautiful weather moves in starting Thursday, and runs right through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 57°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 57°

Thursday

85° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 62°

Friday

92° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 56°

Saturday

77° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 53°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 81° 61°

Monday

84° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 70°

Tuesday

88° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

1 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

2 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

6 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

