Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Get ready for another beautiful night in Central Texas as we’ll see lots of stars and a super moon! Temperatures this evening will be falling into the 60s with overnight lows dropping to the middle 50s.

A warm front move through on Thursday, and this will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 80s with a few high clouds.

The second half of the system, the cold front, moves in Friday morning and gives us a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will get wet. By the afternoon, the front is well gone and it will be mostly sunny. Highs a bit cooler in the upper 70s.