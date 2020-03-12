Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Posted:

The mild and damp weather will continue tonight, as it will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures only falling to the lower to middle 60s. 

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and humid again, with above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 80s. On late Thursday night, a cold front to our north will approach and start to kick off scattered showers overnight. 

There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday as the front turns stationary. Highs will be cooler, with readings in the low to middle 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 65°

Thursday

82° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 82° 65°

Friday

73° / 67°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 73° 67°

Saturday

77° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 77° 64°

Sunday

74° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 74° 64°

Monday

76° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 76° 65°

Tuesday

76° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 76° 64°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

72°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

