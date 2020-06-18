Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

There may be a few lingering clouds overnight, but overall skies will be mostly clear. Lows will drop down into the upper 60s, and it will be a pleasant night.

Thursday will be another sunny and warm day. Highs will reach the mid 90s, but it may feel a little warmer in the afternoon. We may see a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Most of the activity will be to the west of Interstate 35.

Friday will be similar, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s. A few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon, but most of Central Texas will be dry and sunny.