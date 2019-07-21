When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.

Sunday and Monday will be be hot and humid, but a brief cool down is on the way. Temperatures will drop down into the 80s on Tuesday thanks to a strong cold front. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 66°
% ° 66°

Wednesday

91° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 64°

Thursday

92° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 65°

Friday

94° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 70°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Monday

97° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

10 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

11 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

12 AM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

1 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

3 AM
Clear
1%
72°

72°

4 AM
Clear
2%
72°

70°

5 AM
Clear
2%
70°

68°

6 AM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
67°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
71°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°
Fair

Waco

85°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
66°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Bryan

83°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Killeen/Hood Aaf

85°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
68°F Clear
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Temple

84°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

